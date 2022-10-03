Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,071. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Insider Activity

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $8,739,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.