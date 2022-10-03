Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,312. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

