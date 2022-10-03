Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 219,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.98. 1,348,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,724. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

