Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($16.48) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16). The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,032.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,426.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,669.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

