Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,108 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.