HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HireQuest Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 7,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HQI. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.