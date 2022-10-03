Hive Dollar (HBD) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Hive Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Hive Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive Dollar has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Dollar Profile

Hive Dollar’s launch date was March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,525,426 coins. The official website for Hive Dollar is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

