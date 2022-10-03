Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Acquires 960,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CDXC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,557. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
