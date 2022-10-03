Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
Shares of HNHPF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
