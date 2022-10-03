Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

Shares of HNHPF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

(Get Rating)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

