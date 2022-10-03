Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HMC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 1,381,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honda Motor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

