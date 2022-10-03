Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.