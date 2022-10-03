HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($130.61) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR HBH opened at €64.40 ($65.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.62. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a 52-week high of €140.10 ($142.96). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.