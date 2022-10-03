Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.71

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
