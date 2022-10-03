Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.03. 42,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
