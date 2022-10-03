Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 30,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The firm has a market cap of $278.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

