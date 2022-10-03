Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in 3M by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in 3M by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.31. 17,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

