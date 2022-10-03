Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.54. 12,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

