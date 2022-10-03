HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. HP has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.