HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $2.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.80.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

