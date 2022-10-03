HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $2.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.80.
HUYA Stock Performance
HUYA stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.23.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.