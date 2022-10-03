IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IAALF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

