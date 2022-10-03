IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance
Shares of IAALF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
