Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $58.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDMGF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Icade Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Icade has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $79.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

