ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.28

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.28 and last traded at $110.58, with a volume of 2863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $856,771. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in ICF International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICF International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

