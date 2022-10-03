ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Up 2.9 %

ICLR traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.19. 554,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.02. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $179.95 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.