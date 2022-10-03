Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €4.75 ($4.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €3.78 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of €13.72 ($14.00).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.07) (($0.07)). The firm had revenue of €2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €2.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

