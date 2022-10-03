IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,727 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. 19,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,564. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

