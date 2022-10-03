IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 9.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62. 3,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $887.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107 in the last three months. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

