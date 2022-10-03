Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $190.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.60.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.