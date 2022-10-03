ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Price Performance

About ImmuCell

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a PE ratio of 252.42 and a beta of 0.56. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

