Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

