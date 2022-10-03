ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ING opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 29.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

