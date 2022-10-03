Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Acquires C$16,065.00 in Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) Director Gary James Osborne purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,460.40.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

