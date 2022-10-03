Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires $123,075.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,277,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,500,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne purchased 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne acquired 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

ISSC stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

