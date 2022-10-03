Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 580,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,658.64.

On Friday, July 15th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. 127,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86,845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

