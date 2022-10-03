Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Sells 398,595 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares in the company, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.48. 341,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,114. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$305.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

