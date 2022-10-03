Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00.

BlackLine Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $61.51. 336,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

