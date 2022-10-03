Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) President Sells $1,313,652.90 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BTRS Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
