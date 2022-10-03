Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) President Sells $1,313,652.90 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BTRS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BTRS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 112,561 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BTRS by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 352,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BTRS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

