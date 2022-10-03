Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

