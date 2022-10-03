Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CAO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of DY stock traded up $5.02 on Monday, hitting $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $4,882,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

