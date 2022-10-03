Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CAO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dycom Industries Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of DY stock traded up $5.02 on Monday, hitting $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $120.45.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $4,882,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Further Reading
