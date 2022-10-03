Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 82,520 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 524,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
