Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $628,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,063. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

