Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 3,681 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

SEDG stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.84. 780,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,882. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

