Insider Selling: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sells C$275,065.80 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,555,268.20.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$71.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.23.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.