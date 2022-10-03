INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.10

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.10 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57), with a volume of 35899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.63).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.46. The stock has a market cap of £132.17 million and a PE ratio of -31.51.

Insider Activity at INSPECS Group

In other news, insider Christopher Kay acquired 8,426 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99).

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

