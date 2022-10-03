Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 183,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

