Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.73% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.69. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,584. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $54.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

