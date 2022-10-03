Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $89.72. 2,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

