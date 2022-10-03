Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

