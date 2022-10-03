Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $15.01 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

