Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,390 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 5,172,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

