Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.92. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,228. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.15 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54.

